RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Over the last fifteen years, 65,000 eye patients have received treatment from Al-Shifa Trust, Light House.

Talking to media, President of Al-Shifa Trust, Maj. Gen. (Retd.) Rehmat Khan informed that “Low Vision Rehabilitation Centre, Light House,” had been established in 2009 under the auspices of Al-Shifa Trust and was dedicated to helping people of all ages and backgrounds to overcome the challenges of low vision or blindness, which could not be treated with medicine or surgery.

He said the centre had become a robust and efficient low-vision service provider as hundreds of patients with low vision and blindness get support from it to live unaided.

Maj. Gen. (Retd.) Rehmat Khan said that the unique facility has enabled people with low vision and blindness to enjoy safe, independent, and productive lives.

He said that twenty-five million people in the country suffer from low vision and blindness, and the only way forward for them was to get help from special devices and counselling.

He said: "We are striving to provide the latest facilities for reading, writing, and telecommunication for people representing different age groups with low vision or no vision."

He said Light House has separate sections for people of different age groups, like the senior and junior corners.

The facilities in the senior corner include in-home needs assessments, vision examinations, and the introduction of safe, new ways to cook and take care of the home by providing special tools like custom-made utensils and magnifying lamps.

Besides, desktop electronic video magnifiers were available to help the visually impaired read the newspaper, manage their finances, lead productive lives through mainstream employment, and enjoy hobbies.

Rehmat Khan added that the facilities in the Junior Corner include a Parent Centre, which helps parents to understand their children's problems.

Special electronic and tv magnifiers and simulators were available for pursuing studies.

Moreover, special computer software was available that helps magnify everything on a computer screen and helps youngsters learn and play.

He said, “We also have an entertainment corner with unique gadgets for children and a rehabilitation corner where various educational, social, recreational, and job training experiences are offered to help youngsters confidently enter the practical world.”

People with difficulty reading, recognizing familiar faces and objects, seeing potential obstacles such as steps, walls, and furniture, problems performing routine tasks like cleaning, cooking, and eating, and those having issues with reading regular fonts can benefit from the services of the Light House, he added.