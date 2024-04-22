Alhamra Art Museum: a gateway to creativity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The Alhamra Art Museum stands as a sanctuary of artistic brilliance, housing captivating works by globally renowned artists, inspiring visitors and ushering in a new era for emerging artisans.

The internship programme which spanned three weeks and concluded recently, provided a transformative experience for 19 female students from a private college, said a spokesperson here on Monday.

Under the guidance of Alhamra’s teachers and officers, the students delved into various facets of visual arts, enriching their skills and knowledge base. Their journey which commenced on March 25 culminated

in a celebration of achievement as they completed their internship.

Alhamra Executive Director Tariq Ali Basra reiterated the council's commitment to nurturing artistic talent by offering internship opportunities across diverse artistic domains. He emphasized Alhamra's role as a steadfast supporter of arts, welcoming aspiring artists with open arms.

Reflecting on their experience, the students expressed gratitude for the invaluable insights gained during their internship which bridged the gap between theory and practice. They credited Alhamra Arts Council for paving the way to a practical understanding of their craft.