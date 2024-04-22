Alhamra Art Museum: A Gateway To Creativity
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The Alhamra Art Museum stands as a sanctuary of artistic brilliance, housing captivating works by globally renowned artists, inspiring visitors and ushering in a new era for emerging artisans.
The internship programme which spanned three weeks and concluded recently, provided a transformative experience for 19 female students from a private college, said a spokesperson here on Monday.
Under the guidance of Alhamra’s teachers and officers, the students delved into various facets of visual arts, enriching their skills and knowledge base. Their journey which commenced on March 25 culminated
in a celebration of achievement as they completed their internship.
Alhamra Executive Director Tariq Ali Basra reiterated the council's commitment to nurturing artistic talent by offering internship opportunities across diverse artistic domains. He emphasized Alhamra's role as a steadfast supporter of arts, welcoming aspiring artists with open arms.
Reflecting on their experience, the students expressed gratitude for the invaluable insights gained during their internship which bridged the gap between theory and practice. They credited Alhamra Arts Council for paving the way to a practical understanding of their craft.
Recent Stories
Nawaz Sharif to vista China for medical check: Sources
Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to fight against terrorism
Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamabad
Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with the Aura Light Portrait of vivo ..
Success in by-polls proof of peoples' love and trust: Khawaja Rameez Hasan
Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held in Islamabad
Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas
Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024
FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption
Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nawaz Sharif to vista China for medical check: Sources6 minutes ago
-
APHC calls for unity to counter Indian aggression in IIOJK9 minutes ago
-
173 graduates awarded degrees in IMCG G10/4 convocation9 minutes ago
-
Sikh Yatrees bid farewell to Pakistan, express gratitude for warm hospitality9 minutes ago
-
PHA to beautify green belts in city9 minutes ago
-
WHO delegation meets CM for cooperation in health sector9 minutes ago
-
Minister visits DHQ Hospital Kohat on citizen complaint19 minutes ago
-
KP moves SC on reserve seats oath taking issue19 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of martyr cop offered29 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister condemns firing on customs officials in DI Khan30 minutes ago
-
Nine drug peddlers, bootleggers netted39 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to fight against terrorism42 minutes ago