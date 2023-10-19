Ali Madad asks Balochistan govt to take measures to reduce huge number of out-of-school children

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Education Madad Ali Sindhi on Thursday said that Balochistan has the highest number of out of school children and asked the provincial government to take measures for reducing the huge number of out-of-school children in the province. He asked the provincial government to take maximum efforts to promote quality education and increase the literacy rate in the province.

Addressing the ceremony of distributing laptops to students in Sardar Bahadur Khan (SBK) Women's University, he said that it was a great pleasure for him to visit the only women’s university in Balochistan and realized the problems of the students of Balochistan.

Vice-Chancellor of Sardar Bahadur Khan Women's University Professor Dr. Sajida Noreen, Director General NAVTTC Ali Bakhsh Magsi, Director General Higher Education Professor Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Bazai were also present on the occasion.

The minister said that the education was not a priority of the previous governments which was why it did not allocate sufficient funds for the purpose.

Madad Ali said that more efforts had been taken to resolve the problems of public sector universities in Balochistan.

The federal government will fulfill its responsibility to ensure the provision of quality education in Balochistan, he said and added that the federal government resolved to bring massive reforms in education sector in all provinces to educate maximum numbers of out-of-school children and ensure quality education for every child in the country.

He said that the problems of 50 years could not be resolved in a short period but it can be reduced.

Madad Ali said that fewer opportunities were provided to female students for quality education and it would be difficult for them to work in the practical field.

He said that he would also inform the prime minister about the problems of the educational institutions of the province and the federal government would provide all possible support to promote education to the maximum extent.

He said that the federal government had released Rs 500 million for Khuzdar and Pishin campuses of the SBK Women's University, which had further improved the quality of education in the University.

Later, the federal education minister distributed laptops among the students.