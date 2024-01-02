Open Menu

Ali Muazzam Chairs SEZ Committee Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2024 | 08:54 PM

Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Chief Executive Officer Ali Muazzam Syed chaired a meeting of Punjab Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Committee here on Tuesday

The meeting approved the regularization and granted special zone enterprise status to the cases that were held due to legal complications.The meeting also approved to regularize 30 void cases of the companies that acquired industrial plots in Quaid-e-Azam business Park, Vehari Industrial Zone, Bhalwal Industrial Zone, and Rahim Yar Khan Industrial Zone. These cases were held due to legal complications and now have been regularized and granted special zone enterprise status after scrutiny of all the documents and in light of the directives of the federal and provincial governments.

By granting the status of special zone enterprises to these companies, Ali Muazzam said, a total of more than Rs 04 billion will be invested and thousands of new jobs will be provided. The Federal Government had passed special directions to clear all such cases on a priority basis.

Chairman of the Special Economic Zone Committee Ali Muazzam Syed said that all resources are being utilized to provide facilities through one-window services to the investors in Punjab, to bring economic improvement and employment generation in the province through industrial development.

Secretary Committee Amna Faisal Shah, DG PBIT Dr. Sohail Saleem, Manager SEZ BOI Col (R) Shakeel, and concerned officers of district administrations were also present.

