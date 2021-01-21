Ali Zaidi felicitate Bilal Ahmed Ghaffar on taking charge as parliamentary leader

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Thursday felicitated MPA Bilal Ahmed Ghaffar on taking charge as the parliamentary leader of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in the Sindh Assembly.

In a tweet, the minister said that Bilal Ahmad Ghaffar is one of the best leader of PTI, adding that lots of expectation from him.

He also prayed for his success as Parliamentary leader.