All Arrangements Made For Inmates In Jail During Ramzan: Malik
Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2024 | 07:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The Jamil Superintendent of the Central Jail-I, Aslam Malik has said that the prison department provides all basic facilities and food to inmates still under trial and to those convicted.
Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said the facilities are being extend to include special meals at Iftar, like sweet rice, chicken and potatoes served with a side of milky hot tea during the month of Ramzan.
Malik said that all the necessary arrangements as part of Ramzan are being made to prisoners who are lodged in prison.
On the directives by IG Prison Sindh, he said that necessary steps were being taken to provide two times meals at the time of sehri (meals before dawn) and during iftar for prisoners observing fasting.
The meals will be getting prepared by at 1 am and being served to the all Muslim prisoners at sehri time. Fruits will be provided at the time of iftar and necessary arrangements have also been made for offering Namaz and taraweeh prayers, while maintaining social distance, he said.
