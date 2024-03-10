Open Menu

All Arrangements Made For Inmates In Jail During Ramzan: Malik

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2024 | 07:50 PM

All arrangements made for inmates in jail during Ramzan: Malik

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The Jamil Superintendent of the Central Jail-I, Aslam Malik has said that the prison department provides all basic facilities and food to inmates still under trial and to those convicted.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said the facilities are being extend to include special meals at Iftar, like sweet rice, chicken and potatoes served with a side of milky hot tea during the month of Ramzan.

Malik said that all the necessary arrangements as part of Ramzan are being made to prisoners who are lodged in prison.

On the directives by IG Prison Sindh, he said that necessary steps were being taken to provide two times meals at the time of sehri (meals before dawn) and during iftar for prisoners observing fasting.

The meals will be getting prepared by at 1 am and being served to the all Muslim prisoners at sehri time. Fruits will be provided at the time of iftar and necessary arrangements have also been made for offering Namaz and taraweeh prayers, while maintaining social distance, he said.

Related Topics

Sindh Sunday Namaz Muslim All

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

41 minutes ago
 PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ba ..

PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller

57 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

11 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

1 day ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

1 day ago
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

1 day ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

1 day ago
 PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

1 day ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

1 day ago
 Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

1 day ago
 Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan