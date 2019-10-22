UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Brick Kilns To Be Closed For Two Months From November 1st: ADCG

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 02:05 PM

All brick kilns to be closed for two months from November 1st: ADCG

All operational brick kilns would be closed here in the district for two months period from November 1st and ban has also been imposed over burning of garbage and crops' remains

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :All operational brick kilns would be closed here in the district for two months period from November 1st and ban has also been imposed over burning of garbage and crops' remains.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Bilal Feroz told this scribe here Tuesday and added that strict action would be initiated against people ignored instructions in this regard.

He said that strict action was being taken for countering Smog pollution adding that all stakeholders should join hands to keep the environment clean and healthy for upcoming generations.

The directions have been issued to the concerned officials for maintenance of cleanliness to avoid masses from smog threat in the winter season, he added.

There was dire need of attention for awareness among masses regarding reasons behind smog and pollution, he said.

He said that brick kilns owners should construct their kilns after considering the Zig-Zag technology and action would be launched against factories, mills and vehicles spreading smoke in the air.

The Agriculture department has also been directed to ensure strict monitoring of fields to avoid burning of crops' remains.

Related Topics

Technology Agriculture Vehicles November All From

Recent Stories

Tour of Australia, golden opportunity for youngste ..

2 minutes ago

Khawar Maneka's picture on social media grabs atte ..

6 minutes ago

Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergrad ..

26 minutes ago

US Destroyer Donald Cook Monitors Russia's Activit ..

5 minutes ago

Two-day Children Literature Festival to start from ..

5 minutes ago

Syrian President Pays Visit to Idlib's Recently Li ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.