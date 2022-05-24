UrduPoint.com

All Institutions Should Carry Out Ongoing Development Work On Kartarpur: ETPB Chairman

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2022 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Chairman Habibur Rehman Gilani on Tuesday directed all institutions to carry out the ongoing development work on Kartarpur in a timely manner.

He stated this while presiding over a high level meeting at DC office Narowal.

He said that all development works should be completed on time so that they do not have to bear the burden of additional expenses.

A full briefing was given to the Chairman Board on Kartarpur Management Unit and other administrative matters.

CEO Kartarpur Rana Shahid apprised the chairman and said that guests from allover the world, including India, were given full respect and security.

Deputy Commissioner Narowal and others reviewed the development works and discussed other important issues.

Later, the Chairman met various guests at Kartarpur and briefed them on the arrangements.

PSGPC Member Sardar Inder Jeet Singh and other officers were also present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

