All institutions standing with Imran in struggle for economic revival : Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Saturday that all national institutions were standing with Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government would complete its 5-year constitutional tenure

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ):Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Saturday that all national institutions were standing with Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government would complete its 5-year constitutional tenure.

Addressing a press conference at the Pakistan Railways (PR) headquarters, he said the prime minister was making efforts for the improvement of economy with the help of all institutions, however, it would take time to restore economy as plundered money was too huge.

He termed the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a successful one and said that 13 different Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) had been signed between the both countries, among these agreements, an MoU regarding railways had also been signed which was an important agreement for the PR.

He said that inflation was the major challenge for the current government which would be overcome soon, adding that the government would never increase the prices of electricity on the pressure of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said that few political people wanted to return Pakistan in March, but they should be cleared that treatment with them would be different this time.

He said the return of PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif and exit of Maryam Safdar looked out of question.

To a question, he dispelled the impression that any meeting between Chief of Army Staff and Shehbaz Sharif was held in London.

Discussing effects of CoronaVirus in China on the industries and trade, he said that number of containers from China had been significantly reduced which had badly affected the local industries.

To a question about the implementation of Article-6 on JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the minister said that he was not in favour of it, however, he cleared that Fazlur Rehman would be arrested, if he came Islamabad for sit-in to demolish the government.

Responding a question about expected detention of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari by National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he said there was no chance of his arrest.

He said, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf were jointlyworking on the amendment in the NAB laws.