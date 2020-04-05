All Pakistan Judicial employees association Punjab offers 100 hand sanitizers to Rescue 1122 for rescuers own safety

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman All Pakistan Judicial Employees Association Punjab Abdul Mannaf Bhatti offered 100 hand sanitizers for rescuers's own safety.

Abdul Mannaf Bhatti handed over the sanitizers to District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Ijaz Anjum at his office on Sunday.

He said that purpose of providing sanitizers was Rescuers own safety who were performing duties at frontline against corona virus.

He said that Rescuers are asset of Pakistani nation and their safety is necessary so that they could play their effective role in serving masses.

DEO Rescue 1122 Dr Ijaz Anjum thanked Chairman All Pakistan judicial employees association Punjab and said that Rescuers are busy in serving masses at every movement.

He appealed the masses to stay at homes by following the instructions issued by government to avert from corona virus pandemic.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with departments concerned to win fight against corona virus pandemic jointly.

APP /sak