All Set To Celebrate 1500th Birth Anniversary Of Holy Prophet (PBUH) In Mirpur

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2025 | 10:18 PM

All set to celebrate 1500th birth anniversary of Holy Prophet (PBUH) in Mirpur

Preparations have been finalized to celebrate the 1500th birth anniversary of Holy Prophet (PBUH) with religious zeal and fervor in the district

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Preparations have been finalized to celebrate the 1500th birth anniversary of Holy Prophet (PBUH) with religious zeal and fervor in the district.

According to the details, the main procession of 12th Rabi ul Awwal will be taken out from Jamia Masjid Mufti Abdul Hakim at 3 pm in the district.

The event will be attended by scholars, traders' associations, lawyers, media representatives, civil society, employees of government and semi-government institutions, and people belonging to different schools of thought.

