CDA reviews Eid Milad-un-Nabi preparations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) An important meeting was held at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Headquarters under the chairmanship of Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, reviewing in detail the preparations and arrangements for the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi and the law and order situation in the city.

The meeting was attended by the Member Administration and Estate, Member Planning and Design, Deputy Commissioner ICT, senior officers of the district administration, and senior officers of CDA, said a press release.

The meeting was informed that, on the instructions of the Chairman CDA, compliance with the code of conduct for the holding of processions and gatherings on the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal will be ensured and a code of conduct has also been devised for all mosques during the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

The meeting was informed that all security arrangements regarding the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi have been completed. The meeting was informed that the routes of the central procession for Eid Milad-un-Nabi will be monitored with the help of safe city cameras.

The meeting was also informed that senior officers of the district administration and Islamabad Police are in contact with religious scholars of all schools of thought regarding Eid Milad-un-Nabi and consultations and preparations for all matters, including monitoring of the procession routes and gatherings have been completed.

On this occasion, the CDA administration appealed to the participants of the processions and Milad gatherings to fully cooperate with the law enforcement agencies during the processions and gatherings and to immediately report any suspicious activity or any suspicious person to the law enforcement agencies.

Chairman CDA directed that cleanliness and adequate lighting arrangements along the procession routes must be ensured at all costs. He said that the provision of clean drinking water for the participants of the Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession should be ensured.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad directed that on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi cleanliness, electricity and uninterrupted water supply outside all mosques in Islamabad must be ensured. He said that all relevant departments should work together in this regard and prioritize public convenience.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhwa directed that walk-through gates and additional police personnel should be deployed at the entry and exit points of the Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession and an alternative traffic plan should be formulated keeping in view the convenience of citizens so that maximum facilities can be provided to the public.

Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner said that the day of Eid Milad-un-Nabi is not only an occasion for celebration for us but also an opportunity to pledge that we can promote tolerance, love, and peace in society by acting upon the teachings of the Holy Prophet.

He said that all events of the Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations should be held in an extremely peaceful and organized manner so that the public can express their devotion and love fully. He said that the blessed life of the Holy Prophet teaches us peace, tolerance and brotherhood.