Mehfil-e-Milad for women to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi at ACP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi’s Administration and Member Liaison Committee, organized a spiritually enriching Mehfil-e-Milad-un-Nabi (for women) at the Haseena Moin Hall in celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi’s Administration and Member Liaison Committee, organized a spiritually enriching Mehfil-e-Milad-un-Nabi (for women) at the Haseena Moin Hall in celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

The event drew a large number of attendees from the Arts Council’s women members, with prominent personalities such as Chairperson Women's Empowerment Committee, Chand Gul Shah, Governing Body Member Dr. Huma Mir, Sabin Saif, Nair Bukhari, and Dr. Huzoora Sheikh in attendance.

The Mehfil featured soulful recitations of naats by renowned naat khwans, including Sarah Moeen, Huma Mughul, Shahida Kanwal, Huma Mir, Saadia, Almas Nayab, Umeema Shehzad, Sana Ali, Naheed Abrar, Tabassum Warisi, Samina Kamal, Aroosa Ali, and Rubina Alvi.

Their heartfelt performances filled the venue with a spiritual ambience, as echoes of Durood-o-Salam resonated through the hall.

To honor the participants, the organizing committee presented sweets, floral garlands, and gifts to all naat reciters.

At the conclusion of the event, Dr. Huma Mir, Chairperson Administration and Member Liaison Committee, led a special prayer for the peace, progress, and prosperity of Pakistan, as well as for the continued growth and success of the Arts Council.