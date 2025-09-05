MQM-P Legislators Demand Briefing Over Flood-fighting Measures
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2025 | 09:38 PM
The lawmakers of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have complained that the provincial government has not taken them on board with regard to provisions being made to deal with the upcoming flood
In a statement issued here on Friday MNA Abdul Aleem Khanzada and MPA Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani said parts of their Constituencies in Latifabad were likely to be affected by the approaching deluge.
They maintained that they visit those areas like Habib Farms and Latifabad bund on a daily basis in order to interact with the local residents and to reassure them of their support.
Khanzada and Qaimkhani said they were elected representatives of Hyderabad's people keeping in view the district administration should make them abreast of all the arrangements which were being made for protection and relief of the affected people.
