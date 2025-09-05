Open Menu

MQM-P Legislators Demand Briefing Over Flood-fighting Measures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2025 | 09:38 PM

MQM-P legislators demand briefing over flood-fighting measures

The lawmakers of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have complained that the provincial government has not taken them on board with regard to provisions being made to deal with the upcoming flood

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The lawmakers of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have complained that the provincial government has not taken them on board with regard to provisions being made to deal with the upcoming flood.

In a statement issued here on Friday MNA Abdul Aleem Khanzada and MPA Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani said parts of their Constituencies in Latifabad were likely to be affected by the approaching deluge.

They maintained that they visit those areas like Habib Farms and Latifabad bund on a daily basis in order to interact with the local residents and to reassure them of their support.

Khanzada and Qaimkhani said they were elected representatives of Hyderabad's people keeping in view the district administration should make them abreast of all the arrangements which were being made for protection and relief of the affected people.

Recent Stories

Caring of martyrs’ heirs responsibility of all o ..

Caring of martyrs’ heirs responsibility of all of us: CM Bugti

3 minutes ago
 MQM-P legislators demand briefing over flood-fight ..

MQM-P legislators demand briefing over flood-fighting measures

3 minutes ago
 Mehfil-e-Milad for women to celebrate Eid Milad-un ..

Mehfil-e-Milad for women to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi at ACP

3 minutes ago
 NDMA warns of urban flooding risk in Punjab, Islam ..

NDMA warns of urban flooding risk in Punjab, Islamabad from Sunday to Tuesday

3 minutes ago
 NA Speaker condoles the demise of Deputy Director ..

NA Speaker condoles the demise of Deputy Director National Assembly’s father

3 minutes ago
 Napa’s Theatre Arts department head resigns

Napa’s Theatre Arts department head resigns

55 seconds ago
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi vis ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits PTV, congratulates Adil Sh ..

56 seconds ago
 Crackdown against profiteers begins in Punjab

Crackdown against profiteers begins in Punjab

57 seconds ago
 Dr. Pechuho inaugurates national cervical cancer v ..

Dr. Pechuho inaugurates national cervical cancer vaccination campaign

58 seconds ago
 DC establishes District Control Room at Safe City

DC establishes District Control Room at Safe City

1 minute ago
 Over 100,000 consumers face power suspension in So ..

Over 100,000 consumers face power suspension in South Punjab due to rising flood ..

10 minutes ago
 September 6 important day in our history: Naeem Ka ..

September 6 important day in our history: Naeem Karim

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan