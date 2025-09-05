Caring Of Martyrs’ Heirs Responsibility Of All Of Us: CM Bugti
Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2025 | 09:38 PM
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday said that the martyrs have watered this country with their blood and serving and caring for their heirs is not the government's duty, but the common task all of us
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday said that the martyrs have watered this country with their blood and serving and caring for their heirs is not the government's duty, but the common task all of us.
He said this while meeting the sons of martyred Dr. Siddiqullah, took a humanitarian and memorable step by making them sit on his chair and expressed his deep compassion and love.
On this occasion, the chief minister said that the families of the martyrs are our own and they would never be left alone.
It should be noted that Shaheed Dr. Siddiqullah was martyred in a terrorist attack while his two sons were also injured.
After recovering, the two children along with Member of Provincial Assembly Pishin Zafar Agha reached the Chief Minister to meet him, where they thanked Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti for his full patronage and special attention and kissed his hand with emotion.
Bugti said that the incidents of terrorism have extinguished the lights of many homes and his heart was saddened to see the children of the martyrs injured.
He said that the martyrs are the pride of our foreheads and the first responsibility of the Balochistan government is to provide for their heirs.
The CM said that the two sons of Shaheed Dr. Siddiqullah have been admitted to Aitchison College at the expense of the Balochistan government so that their future is safe and bright.
He said that the education of the children of martyrs and the maintenance of the families is the moral duty of the Balochistan government, which would be fulfilled at all costs.
Recent Stories
Caring of martyrs’ heirs responsibility of all of us: CM Bugti
MQM-P legislators demand briefing over flood-fighting measures
Mehfil-e-Milad for women to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi at ACP
NDMA warns of urban flooding risk in Punjab, Islamabad from Sunday to Tuesday
NA Speaker condoles the demise of Deputy Director National Assembly’s father
Napa’s Theatre Arts department head resigns
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits PTV, congratulates Adil Sh ..
Crackdown against profiteers begins in Punjab
Dr. Pechuho inaugurates national cervical cancer vaccination campaign
DC establishes District Control Room at Safe City
Over 100,000 consumers face power suspension in South Punjab due to rising flood ..
September 6 important day in our history: Naeem Karim
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Caring of martyrs’ heirs responsibility of all of us: CM Bugti3 minutes ago
-
MQM-P legislators demand briefing over flood-fighting measures3 minutes ago
-
Mehfil-e-Milad for women to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi at ACP3 minutes ago
-
NDMA warns of urban flooding risk in Punjab, Islamabad from Sunday to Tuesday3 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker condoles the demise of Deputy Director National Assembly’s father3 minutes ago
-
Napa’s Theatre Arts department head resigns55 seconds ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits PTV, congratulates Adil Shahzeb56 seconds ago
-
Crackdown against profiteers begins in Punjab57 seconds ago
-
Dr. Pechuho inaugurates national cervical cancer vaccination campaign58 seconds ago
-
DC establishes District Control Room at Safe City1 minute ago
-
Over 100,000 consumers face power suspension in South Punjab due to rising floodwaters10 minutes ago
-
September 6 important day in our history: Naeem Karim10 minutes ago