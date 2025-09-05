Caring of martyrs’ heirs responsibility of all of us: CM Bugti

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday said that the martyrs have watered this country with their blood and serving and caring for their heirs is not the government's duty, but the common task all of us

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday said that the martyrs have watered this country with their blood and serving and caring for their heirs is not the government's duty, but the common task all of us.

He said this while meeting the sons of martyred Dr. Siddiqullah, took a humanitarian and memorable step by making them sit on his chair and expressed his deep compassion and love.

On this occasion, the chief minister said that the families of the martyrs are our own and they would never be left alone.

It should be noted that Shaheed Dr. Siddiqullah was martyred in a terrorist attack while his two sons were also injured.

After recovering, the two children along with Member of Provincial Assembly Pishin Zafar Agha reached the Chief Minister to meet him, where they thanked Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti for his full patronage and special attention and kissed his hand with emotion.

Bugti said that the incidents of terrorism have extinguished the lights of many homes and his heart was saddened to see the children of the martyrs injured.

He said that the martyrs are the pride of our foreheads and the first responsibility of the Balochistan government is to provide for their heirs.

The CM said that the two sons of Shaheed Dr. Siddiqullah have been admitted to Aitchison College at the expense of the Balochistan government so that their future is safe and bright.

He said that the education of the children of martyrs and the maintenance of the families is the moral duty of the Balochistan government, which would be fulfilled at all costs.