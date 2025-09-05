National Assembly (NA) Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq pays tribute to the martyrs, Ghazis of the 1965 war on Defence Day

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Friday, paid heartfelt tribute to the martyrs and ghazis of the 1965 Pakistan-India War, declaring that 6th September stands as a radiant chapter in the nation’s history

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) National Assembly (NA) Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Friday, paid heartfelt tribute to the martyrs and ghazis of the 1965 Pakistan-India War, declaring that 6th September stands as a radiant chapter in the nation’s history. In his message on Defence Day, the Speaker emphasised that on this day, the entire nation, alongside the valiant Armed Forces of Pakistan, rose in unwavering unity to confront enemy aggression and decisively thwart its nefarious ambitions.

Speaker NA said that in the September 1965 war, they rendered unmatched sacrifices and displayed unparalleled courage and valour. He added that our brave forces defeated an enemy many times larger in size, sending a clear message to the world that Pakistan is invincible and that no adversary can dare cast an evil eye on our beloved homeland in the presence of the Valiant Armed Forces of Pakistan.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq remarked that Defence Day reminds us of those martyrs and ghazis who, without regard for their own lives, defended the motherland and safeguarded the freedom and sovereignty. The entire nation salutes these brave souls whose supreme sacrifices will always be remembered in the annals of history.

He further said that the Pakistan Armed Forces have rendered unmatched sacrifices not only on the battlefield but also in combating natural disasters and terrorism. During floods, earthquakes, and other calamities, the Armed Forces have always been at the forefront, standing shoulder to shoulder with the people. He commended their role in relief and rescue operations during the recent floods and highlighted the immense sacrifices made by the Armed Forces in the war against terrorism, which restored peace and stability in the country.

Referring to India’s recent aggression, Speaker NA termed Pakistan’s response as the “Marka-e-Haq” – a shining chapter of national history that once again proved the unparalleled courage, sacrifice, and professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces. This victory not only showcased Pakistan’s military strength and capabilities before the world but also exposed the enemy’s malicious designs. Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq eulogised the spirit of unity and resilience displayed by the people of Pakistan during this decisive battle, which reaffirmed the unbreakable bond between the nation and its Armed Forces.

Speaker further emphasized that national unity and the strong bond with military leadership are Pakistan’s true strength. He declared that, just as in the past, our Armed Forces today remain undefeated – a guarantee of Pakistan’s stability and defence.

Speaker NA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq praised the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal General Asim Munir, and said that his sagacious leadership continues to inspire the resolve and morale of the Pakistan Armed Forces. He appreciated General Asim Munir’s efforts to align the Armed Forces with the modern-day requirements of warfare. He stated that Pakistan’s stability and defence are rooted in the sacrifices of its martyrs, the strength of faith, and the resolve of the nation – the true guarantors of our independence and sovereignty.

Speaker said that our martyrs are our real heroes, whose sacrifices will forever be cherished. He prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and for the progress, security, and stability of Pakistan.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, also paid tribute to the martyrs and war heroes of the 1965 war. He stated that September 6th is a significant day in our national history when the Pakistan Armed Forces, with the support of the nation, crushed the enemy’s malicious intentions.

He emphasized that the importance of this day is not limited to a remembrance of the past but serves as a lesson for future generations—that when the nation and the armed forces unite, no power can defeat their determination. He further stated that the sacrifices of the martyrs are the foundation of Pakistan’s stability, freedom, and sovereignty, and these sacrifices will always be remembered.

Deputy Speaker NA also highlighted that the Pakistan Armed Forces have played an exemplary role not only on the battlefield but also during natural disasters and in the fight against terrorism. He prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of our martyrs and to keep Pakistan on the path of progress, peace, security, and unity.