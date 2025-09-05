Open Menu

7 Outlaws Held, Contraband Seized In Attock

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2025 | 10:18 PM

7 outlaws held, contraband seized in Attock

Attock Police have arrested multiple drug peddlers, including two women, and recovered over 10.5 kilograms of hashish and 20 litres of liquor in separate operations across the district

ATTOCK Sep 05 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 5th Sep, 2025) Attock Police have arrested multiple drug peddlers, including two women, and recovered over 10.5 kilograms of hashish and 20 litres of liquor in separate operations across the district.

According to police sources, Attock Khurd police recovered 3,000 grams of hashish from Hazrat Wali- a native of Peshawar. At the GT road search Park picket, Attock Khurd police seized 1,250 grams of hashish from the wife of Ihsan Akhtar and another 1,250 grams from the wife of Nosherwan.

In Hazro, police arrested an injured suspect, Shehzad who was previously wounded by his accomplice’s firing during an alleged encounter.

He was found in possession of 2,400 grams of hashish. Meanwhile, Fatehjang police recovered 1,300 grams of hashish from Muhammad Saeed while Injra police seized 1,460 grams of hashish from Wazir Muhammad.

In another raid, Bahtar police recovered 20 liters of liquor from Hameed Ali Khan. Police confirmed that all suspects have been taken into custody and lodged in lockups, while further investigation is underway.

Cases have been registered against all suspects.

Recent Stories

7 outlaws held, contraband seized in Attock

7 outlaws held, contraband seized in Attock

37 seconds ago
 National Assembly (NA) Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq p ..

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq pays tribute to the martyrs, Gh ..

38 seconds ago
 Elderly man killed over suspicion of son's illicit ..

Elderly man killed over suspicion of son's illicit relations in Layyah

40 seconds ago
 Teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) are a guiding ..

Teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) are a guiding light for building just, comp ..

41 seconds ago
 Finance Minister chairs meeting to review food pri ..

Finance Minister chairs meeting to review food prices and market situation

2 minutes ago
 All set to celebrate 1500th birth anniversary of H ..

All set to celebrate 1500th birth anniversary of Holy Prophet (PBUH) in Mirpur

42 seconds ago
DIG directs SSPs to ensure optimal security of Rab ..

DIG directs SSPs to ensure optimal security of Rabiul Awal

36 minutes ago
 Court distributes case documents in alleged money ..

Court distributes case documents in alleged money laundering case linked to Bahr ..

37 minutes ago
 DC, Ahmed Shehzad join hands for relief of Bajwat' ..

DC, Ahmed Shehzad join hands for relief of Bajwat's flood affectees

37 minutes ago
 Caring of martyrs’ heirs responsibility of all o ..

Caring of martyrs’ heirs responsibility of all of us: CM Bugti

41 minutes ago
 MQM-P legislators demand briefing over flood-fight ..

MQM-P legislators demand briefing over flood-fighting measures

41 minutes ago
 Mehfil-e-Milad for women to celebrate Eid Milad-un ..

Mehfil-e-Milad for women to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi at ACP

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan