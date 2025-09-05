7 Outlaws Held, Contraband Seized In Attock
Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2025 | 10:18 PM
Attock Police have arrested multiple drug peddlers, including two women, and recovered over 10.5 kilograms of hashish and 20 litres of liquor in separate operations across the district
ATTOCK Sep 05 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 5th Sep, 2025) Attock Police have arrested multiple drug peddlers, including two women, and recovered over 10.5 kilograms of hashish and 20 litres of liquor in separate operations across the district.
According to police sources, Attock Khurd police recovered 3,000 grams of hashish from Hazrat Wali- a native of Peshawar. At the GT road search Park picket, Attock Khurd police seized 1,250 grams of hashish from the wife of Ihsan Akhtar and another 1,250 grams from the wife of Nosherwan.
In Hazro, police arrested an injured suspect, Shehzad who was previously wounded by his accomplice’s firing during an alleged encounter.
He was found in possession of 2,400 grams of hashish. Meanwhile, Fatehjang police recovered 1,300 grams of hashish from Muhammad Saeed while Injra police seized 1,460 grams of hashish from Wazir Muhammad.
In another raid, Bahtar police recovered 20 liters of liquor from Hameed Ali Khan. Police confirmed that all suspects have been taken into custody and lodged in lockups, while further investigation is underway.
Cases have been registered against all suspects.
