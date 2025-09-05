Open Menu

DC, Ahmed Shehzad Join Hands For Relief Of Bajwat's Flood Affectees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2025 | 09:42 PM

DC, Ahmed Shehzad join hands for relief of Bajwat's flood affectees

Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali and former international cricketer Ahmed Shehzad on Friday visited flood-hit areas of Bajwat and distributed food hampers among affected families

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali and former international cricketer Ahmed Shehzad on Friday visited flood-hit areas of Bajwat and distributed food hampers among affected families.

The food assistance was arranged with the support of Ahmed Shehzad Foundation, providing 35-day rations to the families.

Relief work in Bajwat continued after the opening of the Beli Bridge, including supply of food, fodder for animals, and other basic help for the victims.

DC Saba Asghar Ali said the district administration would continue to support the people until their complete rehabilitation.

Recent Stories

DIG directs SSPs to ensure optimal security of Rab ..

DIG directs SSPs to ensure optimal security of Rabiul Awal

27 seconds ago
 Court distributes case documents in alleged money ..

Court distributes case documents in alleged money laundering case linked to Bahr ..

50 seconds ago
 DC, Ahmed Shehzad join hands for relief of Bajwat' ..

DC, Ahmed Shehzad join hands for relief of Bajwat's flood affectees

51 seconds ago
 Caring of martyrs’ heirs responsibility of all o ..

Caring of martyrs’ heirs responsibility of all of us: CM Bugti

5 minutes ago
 MQM-P legislators demand briefing over flood-fight ..

MQM-P legislators demand briefing over flood-fighting measures

5 minutes ago
 Mehfil-e-Milad for women to celebrate Eid Milad-un ..

Mehfil-e-Milad for women to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi at ACP

5 minutes ago
NDMA warns of urban flooding risk in Punjab, Islam ..

NDMA warns of urban flooding risk in Punjab, Islamabad from Sunday to Tuesday

5 minutes ago
 NA Speaker condoles the demise of Deputy Director ..

NA Speaker condoles the demise of Deputy Director National Assembly’s father

5 minutes ago
 Napa’s Theatre Arts department head resigns

Napa’s Theatre Arts department head resigns

2 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi vis ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits PTV, congratulates Adil Sh ..

2 minutes ago
 Crackdown against profiteers begins in Punjab

Crackdown against profiteers begins in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Dr. Pechuho inaugurates national cervical cancer v ..

Dr. Pechuho inaugurates national cervical cancer vaccination campaign

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan