DC, Ahmed Shehzad Join Hands For Relief Of Bajwat's Flood Affectees
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2025 | 09:42 PM
Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali and former international cricketer Ahmed Shehzad on Friday visited flood-hit areas of Bajwat and distributed food hampers among affected families
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali and former international cricketer Ahmed Shehzad on Friday visited flood-hit areas of Bajwat and distributed food hampers among affected families.
The food assistance was arranged with the support of Ahmed Shehzad Foundation, providing 35-day rations to the families.
Relief work in Bajwat continued after the opening of the Beli Bridge, including supply of food, fodder for animals, and other basic help for the victims.
DC Saba Asghar Ali said the district administration would continue to support the people until their complete rehabilitation.
