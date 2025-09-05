DIG Directs SSPs To Ensure Optimal Security Of Rabiul Awal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2025 | 09:42 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razzak Dharejo has directed all the 9 SSPs in Police Range to make failsafe security arrangements for the 12th Rabiul Awal celebrations when millions of people in the region would celebrate birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).
The DIG on Friday issued the directives to the SSPs to provide adequate security to the hundreds of processions and rallies which would be taken out to celebrate the day.
He also underlined the need to ensure befitting security for mahafil-e-naat.
Dharejo asked the SSPs to remain in active coordination with the organizers of the central rallies and processions.The DIG said the patrolling by motorbikes mounted policemen should be increased.
