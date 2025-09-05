Open Menu

DIG Directs SSPs To Ensure Optimal Security Of Rabiul Awal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2025 | 09:42 PM

DIG directs SSPs to ensure optimal security of Rabiul Awal

DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razzak Dharejo has directed all the 9 SSPs in Police Range to make failsafe security arrangements for the 12th Rabiul Awal celebrations when millions of people in the region would celebrate birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razzak Dharejo has directed all the 9 SSPs in Police Range to make failsafe security arrangements for the 12th Rabiul Awal celebrations when millions of people in the region would celebrate birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The DIG on Friday issued the directives to the SSPs to provide adequate security to the hundreds of processions and rallies which would be taken out to celebrate the day.

He also underlined the need to ensure befitting security for mahafil-e-naat.

Dharejo asked the SSPs to remain in active coordination with the organizers of the central rallies and processions.The DIG said the patrolling by motorbikes mounted policemen should be increased.

Recent Stories

DIG directs SSPs to ensure optimal security of Rab ..

DIG directs SSPs to ensure optimal security of Rabiul Awal

1 minute ago
 Court distributes case documents in alleged money ..

Court distributes case documents in alleged money laundering case linked to Bahr ..

2 minutes ago
 DC, Ahmed Shehzad join hands for relief of Bajwat' ..

DC, Ahmed Shehzad join hands for relief of Bajwat's flood affectees

2 minutes ago
 Caring of martyrs’ heirs responsibility of all o ..

Caring of martyrs’ heirs responsibility of all of us: CM Bugti

5 minutes ago
 MQM-P legislators demand briefing over flood-fight ..

MQM-P legislators demand briefing over flood-fighting measures

6 minutes ago
 Mehfil-e-Milad for women to celebrate Eid Milad-un ..

Mehfil-e-Milad for women to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi at ACP

6 minutes ago
NDMA warns of urban flooding risk in Punjab, Islam ..

NDMA warns of urban flooding risk in Punjab, Islamabad from Sunday to Tuesday

6 minutes ago
 NA Speaker condoles the demise of Deputy Director ..

NA Speaker condoles the demise of Deputy Director National Assembly’s father

6 minutes ago
 Napa’s Theatre Arts department head resigns

Napa’s Theatre Arts department head resigns

3 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi vis ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits PTV, congratulates Adil Sh ..

3 minutes ago
 Crackdown against profiteers begins in Punjab

Crackdown against profiteers begins in Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Dr. Pechuho inaugurates national cervical cancer v ..

Dr. Pechuho inaugurates national cervical cancer vaccination campaign

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan