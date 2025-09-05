Finance Minister Chairs Meeting To Review Food Prices And Market Situation
Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2025 | 10:17 PM
The first meeting of the Steering Committee on Inflationary Trends in Pakistan was held here on Friday under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The first meeting of the Steering Committee on Inflationary Trends in Pakistan was held here on Friday under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb.
The Committee, constituted by the Prime Minister last week, examined in detail the major domestic and international factors that underpin inflationary trends.
Members also reviewed the situation of food prices with particular attention to the effects on vulnerable and low-income segments of society, especially in the context of recent floods.
The committee decided to ensure regular monitoring of the prices of essential commodities, as well as the situation of major crops given the evolving impact of floods.
It was agreed that recommendations for necessary administrative measures would be made in coordination with provincial governments and federal institutions.
Discussion remained particularly focused on the prices of essential commodities, which directly affect the most vulnerable segments of society, especially in flood-affected areas.
The Chair directed the Ministry of National Food Security and Research and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics to urgently review the available stocks of essential food items such as wheat, rice, and sugar, in close coordination with the provinces.
He assured the Committee of the Ministry of Finance’s full support to extend maximum possible relief for alleviating the vulnerabilities of poor households and flood-affected areas across all provinces of Pakistan.
The participants were further directed to come up with concrete proposals to ensure smooth supply chains, availability of stocks, and effective control of inflationary trends.
The meeting was attended by Members of the Steering Committee, including federal secretaries and senior officials from the Finance Division, Power Division, Petroleum Division, Ministry of PD&SI, Ministry of National Food Security & Research, officials of the State Bank of Pakistan, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, and the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).
The Chair directed to call next meeting at the earliest for timely actions.
Recent Stories
Finance Minister chairs meeting to review food prices and market situation
DIG directs SSPs to ensure optimal security of Rabiul Awal
Court distributes case documents in alleged money laundering case linked to Bahr ..
DC, Ahmed Shehzad join hands for relief of Bajwat's flood affectees
Caring of martyrs’ heirs responsibility of all of us: CM Bugti
MQM-P legislators demand briefing over flood-fighting measures
Mehfil-e-Milad for women to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi at ACP
NDMA warns of urban flooding risk in Punjab, Islamabad from Sunday to Tuesday
NA Speaker condoles the demise of Deputy Director National Assembly’s father
Napa’s Theatre Arts department head resigns
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits PTV, congratulates Adil Sh ..
Crackdown against profiteers begins in Punjab
More Stories From Business
-
Finance Minister chairs meeting to review food prices and market situation33 seconds ago
-
SECP, Mobilink Bank sign MoU to facilitate corporate account opening2 hours ago
-
SBP for increasing CDMs in bank branches to promote digitization, self service banking2 hours ago
-
SECP outlines reforms to broaden access, inclusion and investment opportunities2 hours ago
-
Employment generation linked to business-friendly policies4 hours ago
-
KPRA team pays surprise visits to registered tax payers4 hours ago
-
SBP injects over Rs 266 billion in the market2 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,611 more points2 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar2 hours ago
-
Five-member PBBC delegation visit SIAL6 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation goes up by 1.29pc7 hours ago
-
WDD delegation visits WCCIS & SCCI on Women Incubation Center9 hours ago