Open Menu

Finance Minister Chairs Meeting To Review Food Prices And Market Situation

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2025 | 10:17 PM

Finance Minister chairs meeting to review food prices and market situation

The first meeting of the Steering Committee on Inflationary Trends in Pakistan was held here on Friday under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The first meeting of the Steering Committee on Inflationary Trends in Pakistan was held here on Friday under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The Committee, constituted by the Prime Minister last week, examined in detail the major domestic and international factors that underpin inflationary trends.

Members also reviewed the situation of food prices with particular attention to the effects on vulnerable and low-income segments of society, especially in the context of recent floods.

The committee decided to ensure regular monitoring of the prices of essential commodities, as well as the situation of major crops given the evolving impact of floods.

It was agreed that recommendations for necessary administrative measures would be made in coordination with provincial governments and federal institutions.

Discussion remained particularly focused on the prices of essential commodities, which directly affect the most vulnerable segments of society, especially in flood-affected areas.

The Chair directed the Ministry of National Food Security and Research and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics to urgently review the available stocks of essential food items such as wheat, rice, and sugar, in close coordination with the provinces.

He assured the Committee of the Ministry of Finance’s full support to extend maximum possible relief for alleviating the vulnerabilities of poor households and flood-affected areas across all provinces of Pakistan.

The participants were further directed to come up with concrete proposals to ensure smooth supply chains, availability of stocks, and effective control of inflationary trends.

The meeting was attended by Members of the Steering Committee, including federal secretaries and senior officials from the Finance Division, Power Division, Petroleum Division, Ministry of PD&SI, Ministry of National Food Security & Research, officials of the State Bank of Pakistan, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, and the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).

The Chair directed to call next meeting at the earliest for timely actions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Finance Minister chairs meeting to review food pri ..

Finance Minister chairs meeting to review food prices and market situation

33 seconds ago
 DIG directs SSPs to ensure optimal security of Rab ..

DIG directs SSPs to ensure optimal security of Rabiul Awal

35 minutes ago
 Court distributes case documents in alleged money ..

Court distributes case documents in alleged money laundering case linked to Bahr ..

36 minutes ago
 DC, Ahmed Shehzad join hands for relief of Bajwat' ..

DC, Ahmed Shehzad join hands for relief of Bajwat's flood affectees

36 minutes ago
 Caring of martyrs’ heirs responsibility of all o ..

Caring of martyrs’ heirs responsibility of all of us: CM Bugti

40 minutes ago
 MQM-P legislators demand briefing over flood-fight ..

MQM-P legislators demand briefing over flood-fighting measures

40 minutes ago
Mehfil-e-Milad for women to celebrate Eid Milad-un ..

Mehfil-e-Milad for women to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi at ACP

40 minutes ago
 NDMA warns of urban flooding risk in Punjab, Islam ..

NDMA warns of urban flooding risk in Punjab, Islamabad from Sunday to Tuesday

40 minutes ago
 NA Speaker condoles the demise of Deputy Director ..

NA Speaker condoles the demise of Deputy Director National Assembly’s father

40 minutes ago
 Napa’s Theatre Arts department head resigns

Napa’s Theatre Arts department head resigns

37 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi vis ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits PTV, congratulates Adil Sh ..

37 minutes ago
 Crackdown against profiteers begins in Punjab

Crackdown against profiteers begins in Punjab

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Business