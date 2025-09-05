Open Menu

Elderly Man Killed Over Suspicion Of Son's Illicit Relations In Layyah

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2025 | 10:18 PM

A 70-year-old man was brutally murdered in Layyah district on suspicion of his son’s alleged illicit relationship with a girl, police sources said on Friday

According to police, the incident occurred in Chak No.

424 TDA within the limits of Chowk Azam police station, where three suspects — identified as Amanullah, Usman and Rashid — allegedly attacked and killed the victim, Saifullah, with bricks.

The accused reportedly suspected the victim’s son, Naseebullah, of having an affair with a girl.

Police shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chowk Azam for postmortem and registered a case against the accused. A search operation has been launched to arrest them, while SHO Chowk Azam claimed that the suspects would be apprehended soon.

