Elderly Man Killed Over Suspicion Of Son's Illicit Relations In Layyah
Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2025 | 10:18 PM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) A 70-year-old man was brutally murdered in Layyah district on suspicion of his son’s alleged illicit relationship with a girl, police sources said on Friday.
According to police, the incident occurred in Chak No.
424 TDA within the limits of Chowk Azam police station, where three suspects — identified as Amanullah, Usman and Rashid — allegedly attacked and killed the victim, Saifullah, with bricks.
The accused reportedly suspected the victim’s son, Naseebullah, of having an affair with a girl.
Police shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chowk Azam for postmortem and registered a case against the accused. A search operation has been launched to arrest them, while SHO Chowk Azam claimed that the suspects would be apprehended soon.
