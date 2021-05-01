UrduPoint.com
Ambassador Hands Over Letter To Prime Minister Of Niger

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 11:50 PM

Ambassador of Pakistan, Ahmed Ali Sirohey handed over a congratulatory letter of Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed to his counterpart on his appointment as Prime Minister of Niger

During the courtesy call, the ambassador conveyed a message of greetings and good will on behalf of Pakistani leadership, said a press release received here.

During the courtesy call, the ambassador conveyed a message of greetings and good will on behalf of Pakistani leadership, said a press release received here.

Ambassador Sirohey briefed the Niger Prime Minister on various areas of bilateral cooperation between the two countries. He informed about various initiatives taken by the embassy in health and education Corridor, Pakistan Medical College, Niger-Pakistan Friendship University, Street Children school, Pakistan's food assistance program for Niger including arrival of two C-130s at Niger and PNS NASR carrying food assistance at Cotonou Port for Niger. The ambassador also informed the Prime Minister about Cash Assistance of FCFA 54 Million and 200 scholarships announced by the Foreign Minister of Pakistan.

He talked about the arrival of Pakistani Medical team in May to conduct Free Eye Surgery Camps and Training Workshops at Regional Hospital/ Medical Centers of Maradi and Agadez and National Hospital of Zinder.

The ambassador informed about exploratory visit of Pakistani investors to Niger.

The prime minister thanked brotherly people and government of Pakistan on this generous assistance. He appreciated the gesture of brotherly country and praised the role of Pakistan embassy for urgent assistance in food, health and education sector. He asked the envoy to convey a message of greetings and good will to the Prime Minister and people of Pakistan. At the end he assured full cooperation and facilitation to Pakistani investors in Niger.

