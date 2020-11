Ambassador Of Republic Of Turkey H.E Mr. Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul Called On Cns Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi At Nhq Islamabad

Ambassador of Republic of Turkey H.E Mr. Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Naval Headquarters Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020) Ambassador of Republic of Turkey H.E Mr. Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Naval Headquarters Islamabad.

The Ambassador congratulated CNS on assuming command of Pakistan Navy.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and bilateral relations were discussed. Naval Chief also expressed grief over losses in recent earthquake at Turkey and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.