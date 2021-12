ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ameer Khurram Rathore on Wednesday called on Advisor to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD), Muhammad Ayub Afridi and discussed various issue faced by Pakistani Diaspora in Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, major focus was laid on various issues being faced by Pakistani community and formulation of strategy to address those issues, said a news release issued here.

On the occasion, the Advisor asked the Ambassador to make his utmost efforts to serve Pakistanis working/living there and extended all possible help to mitigate their problems as per the vision of Prime Minister lmran Khan.

Ambassador Khuram Rathore assured the advisor for his all-out efforts to make sure resolution of issues being confronted by Pakistani community working or living in Saudi Arabia on priority.