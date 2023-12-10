Amir Mir grieved at Rehmat Shah Afridi death

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Provincial Caretaker Minister for Information Amir Mir, while expressing his deep sense of sorrow over the death of Rehmat Shah Afridi, founder and Editor-in-Chief of daily 'The Frontier Post', paid glowing tribute to the deceased for his services in the field of journalism.

He said that Rehmat Shah Afridi was the owner of an independent and undaunting newspaper. He always displaying audacity during the martial law regime, opposed dictatorship from the platform of his newspaper and also paid price for it. The information minister said that Rehmat Shah Afridi launched the publication of the first and only national English newspaper 'The Frontier Post' in the history of KPK province which shot to prominence in such a short span of time as not only the whole readership of the country but also of the international world became its adorer.

Amir Mir stated that Rehmat Shah Afridi, through the platform of 'The Frontier Post', aroused curiosity in the world of investigative journalism.

The investigative journalism being done from the platform of this newspaper also created difficulties for him. Afridi had to endure hardships of imprisonment but he remained steadfast on his point of view.

Amir Mir remarked that the services rendered by Rehmat Shah Afridi in the field of journalism will be remembered for long. He prayed that may Allah Almighty elevate the noble deeds of Rehmat Shah Afridi and grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.