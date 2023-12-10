Open Menu

Amir Mir Grieved At Rehmat Shah Afridi Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Amir Mir grieved at Rehmat Shah Afridi death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Provincial Caretaker Minister for Information Amir Mir, while expressing his deep sense of sorrow over the death of Rehmat Shah Afridi, founder and Editor-in-Chief of daily 'The Frontier Post', paid glowing tribute to the deceased for his services in the field of journalism.

He said that Rehmat Shah Afridi was the owner of an independent and undaunting newspaper. He always displaying audacity during the martial law regime, opposed dictatorship from the platform of his newspaper and also paid price for it. The information minister said that Rehmat Shah Afridi launched the publication of the first and only national English newspaper 'The Frontier Post' in the history of KPK province which shot to prominence in such a short span of time as not only the whole readership of the country but also of the international world became its adorer.

Amir Mir stated that Rehmat Shah Afridi, through the platform of 'The Frontier Post', aroused curiosity in the world of investigative journalism.

The investigative journalism being done from the platform of this newspaper also created difficulties for him. Afridi had to endure hardships of imprisonment but he remained steadfast on his point of view.

Amir Mir remarked that the services rendered by Rehmat Shah Afridi in the field of journalism will be remembered for long. He prayed that may Allah Almighty elevate the noble deeds of Rehmat Shah Afridi and grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Martial Law Price May Dictator Afridi Post Family From

Recent Stories

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensiv ..

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensive Analysis

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2023

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

14 hours ago
 232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

22 hours ago
 Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

23 hours ago
 Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

23 hours ago
Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

23 hours ago
 Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of ..

Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of Jan Muhammad Mahar

23 hours ago
 Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

23 hours ago
 PU women team wins trophy in swimming

PU women team wins trophy in swimming

23 hours ago
 Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaig ..

Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaign

23 hours ago
 ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan