Amir Mir Pays Glowing Tribute To Rehmat Shah Afridi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Amir Mir pays glowing tribute to Rehmat Shah Afridi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Provincial caretaker Minister for Information Amir Mir expressed his sorrow over the death of Rehmat Shah Afridi, founder and Editor-in-Chief of 'The Frontier Post' and paid a glowing tribute to him for his services in journalism.

Amir Mir remarked that Rehmat Shah Afridi was an owner of an independent and undaunting newspaper. "Rehmat Shah Afridi, by displaying audacity during the martial law regime, opposed dictatorship from the platform of his newspaper and also paid its price. Afridi launched the publication of the first and only national English language newspaper 'The Frontier Post' in the history of KP province which shot to prominence in a short span of time as not only the whole readership of the country but also the international world admired it," he added.

Amir Mir stated that Rehmat Shah Afridi through the platform of 'The Frontier Post' had aroused curiosity in the world of investigative journalism. "Investigative journalism from the platform of this newspaper also created difficulties for him. Afridi had to endure hardships of imprisonment but he remained steadfast on his point of view," he maintained.

The minister remarked that the services rendered by Rehmat Shah Afridi in the field of journalism will be remembered for long. He prayed for peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

