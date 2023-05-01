Amir Muqam thanks friendly countries for safe evacuation of Pakistanis from Sudan port

Adviser to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam Monday expressed gratitude to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey for helping its thousands of stranded citizens evacuated from Sudan port safely

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ):Adviser to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam Monday expressed gratitude to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey for helping its thousands of stranded citizens evacuated from Sudan port safely.

"Safe evacuation of every Pakistani and bringing them home safely remains our top priority," the advisor said while speaking to PTV news channel.

He said a team of our mission is working day and night to facilitate the stay of Pakistanis who are still in Sudan until their evacuation to Pakistan, adding, that another special PIA flight carrying 93 Pakistani nationals from Port Sudan reached in Islamabad today (Monday).

The government has also made arrangements for their accommodation, and meal and paid them around 9000 Rs to travel from one city to another, he mentioned.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif himself had been supervising the safe process of Pakistanis, adding, overseas Pakistanis have always proved themselves as an asset to Pakistan and their welfare is the top priority of the incumbent government.