ANF Recovers 1903 Kg Drugs In Eight Operations; Arrests Seven Accused

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2023 | 01:30 PM

ANF recovers 1903 kg drugs in eight operations; arrests seven accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting eight operations across the country managed to recover 1903 kg drugs and arrested seven accused, said an ANF Headquarters here on Tuesday.

He informed that over 3 kg Ice was recovered from a passenger traveling to Jeddah by Flight No. PA-470 at Allama Iqbal Airport.

1 kg heroin recovered from two passengers traveling to Bangkok by Flight No. TG-342 at Jinnah Airport.

In third operation, 52 Ice drug filled capsules were recovered from the stomach of a passenger at Allama Iqbal Airport Lahore. The accused was leaving for Doha by flight number QR-629.

24 Ice-filled capsules were recovered from the passenger's stomach at Bacha Khan International Airport.

The accused was leaving for Sharjah by flight number ER-751.

1500 kg hashish and 200 kg heroin were recovered from a house in Pishin while 120 kg hashish and 9.6 kg opium were recovered from an abandoned vehicle near Fairozwala stop Lahore.

33.6 kg hashish and 26 kg opium were recovered from a vehicle near Ravi Motorway Toll Plaza Lahore while two accused were arrested.

In the eighth operation, 10 kg hashish was recovered from Zakhakhel area of Khyber.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

