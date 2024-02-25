ANF Recovers Over 1215 Kg Drugs In 32 Operations; Arrests 36 Accused
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2024 | 12:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting 32 operations across the country managed to recover over 1215 kg drugs and arrested 36 accused during last week, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.
He informed that ANF in a successful operation also busted a drug dealer group and arrested eight accused.
He said that the raids were conducted simultaneously in three major cities of the country and the gang members were rounded up.
The gang members were involved in selling CBD oil-laced vapes through online platforms, he added.
Eight people were arrested targeting the inter-provincial drug dealer group involved in the distribution of vapes.
During the operation, vapes filled with hashish oil, CBD oil, THC oil and cigarette rolls made from hemp plant were recovered.
Apart from this, marijuana oil, opium and other illegal materials including marijuana were also seized.
The accused were involved in illegal activities under the guise of selling natural products and medicines.
E-commerce platforms were being used to supply drugs, the spokesman informed.
The accused used to import prohibited items from foreign countries through cargo companies.
ANF strives to enforce government regulations and standard operating procedures for online businesses, he said.
The spokesman urged the parents to discourage teen vape use.
He also asked the citizens to keep a close eye on their children's use of online shopping platforms and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement agencies immediately.
