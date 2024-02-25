Open Menu

ANF Recovers Over 1215 Kg Drugs In 32 Operations; Arrests 36 Accused

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2024 | 12:10 PM

ANF recovers over 1215 kg drugs in 32 operations; arrests 36 accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting 32 operations across the country managed to recover over 1215 kg drugs and arrested 36 accused during last week, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.

He informed that ANF in a successful operation also busted a drug dealer group and arrested eight accused.

He said that the raids were conducted simultaneously in three major cities of the country and the gang members were rounded up.

The gang members were involved in selling CBD oil-laced vapes through online platforms, he added.

Eight people were arrested targeting the inter-provincial drug dealer group involved in the distribution of vapes.

During the operation, vapes filled with hashish oil, CBD oil, THC oil and cigarette rolls made from hemp plant were recovered.

Apart from this, marijuana oil, opium and other illegal materials including marijuana were also seized.

The accused were involved in illegal activities under the guise of selling natural products and medicines.

E-commerce platforms were being used to supply drugs, the spokesman informed.

The accused used to import prohibited items from foreign countries through cargo companies.

ANF strives to enforce government regulations and standard operating procedures for online businesses, he said.

The spokesman urged the parents to discourage teen vape use.

He also asked the citizens to keep a close eye on their children's use of online shopping platforms and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement agencies immediately.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Drugs Oil From Government Vaping

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

3 hours ago
 PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

14 hours ago
 PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punja ..

PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

14 hours ago
 PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

17 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

18 hours ago
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

20 hours ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

21 hours ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

22 hours ago
 Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be prem ..

Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America

22 hours ago
 Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joi ..

Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise

22 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case tria ..

Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan