ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Anti- Narcotics Force has seized about 340 kilograms of heroin and 505 kilograms of morphine in Pishin Quetta.

According to a spokesperson the joint operation was carried out by ANF Quetta and ANF intelligence in Pishin Quetta.

Further investigation was underway as per the laws of the ANF.