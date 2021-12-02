ANF sizes 27 kgs heroin arrests, one drug peddler

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has sized 27-kilogram heroin and arrested one drug peddler near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad.

According to a spokesperson, the heroin was hidden in the trunk of a Toyota Corolla car.

Mukarram Khan, a resident of Khyber was arrested during the operation. A case has been registered against the arrested person under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation was underway.

