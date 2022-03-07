Annual general body of AMUOBA held

Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys' Association (AMUOBA) held its annual general body meeting at Sir Syed Tower here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys' Association (AMUOBA) held its annual general body meeting at Sir Syed Tower here on Monday.

Addressing the AGM, President AMUOBA, and Chancellor of Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET), Jawaid Anwar said that although the whole social and cultural structure has changed into a new mode of routine life due to Covid, yet we successfully endeavored not to let the situation affect the academic activities, maintaining our quality performance.

He pointed out that Sir Syed University would establish Mohsin e Pakistan Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan Chair, Engr. Z.A.Nizami Chair and Engr. Muhammad Zakir Ali Khan Chair at the campus.

In recognition of Dr. Qadeer Khan's valuable services and great work for the nation and country, the Posthumus award in the form of a gold medal, will be presented to his wife.

He told that Sir Syed University would reprint the book of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan "Tabeen ul Kalam" in Nastaleeq font, then it would be easy to read the book, which is actually an important document of 800 pages, based on the comparative study between Judaism and Christianity.

Honorary Secretary General, AMUOBA, Engr. Muhammad Arshad Khan presented the annual report of the Association.

Arshad Khan underscored that a research centre would be set up at the new campus of Sir Syed University on 200 acres of land in education City with the support of Guidance Centre in which Siraj Khilji is playing a significant role.

He said that we are also going to start a campaign for the plantation of 3000 trees in collaboration with the Forest Department. We have achieved another milestone by laying foundation stone to Jama e Masjid Sir Syed at the new campus, he said.

Arshad said that the first Graduation Ceremony was held at AIT in which more than 640 pass-outs were given Diploma of Associate Engineer. AIT will soon start 2-year Associate Degree program. Construction of sports complex at AIT is under consideration. Diploma in Architecture technology has been started.

In the end, the students of Music Society presented Tarana e Aligarh.