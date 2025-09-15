Open Menu

Another Abductee Safely Recovered In Rajanpur’s Katcha Area

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2025 | 11:36 PM

Punjab Police on Monday claimed a significant success against criminal elements in the Kacha area of Rajanpur, safely recovering a kidnapped individual during an intelligence-based operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Punjab Police on Monday claimed a significant success against criminal elements in the Kacha area of Rajanpur, safely recovering a kidnapped individual during an intelligence-based operation.

According to the spokesperson for Punjab Police, the operation was carried out in the jurisdiction of Sonmiani Police Station, where a case had earlier been registered against the Katcha criminals involved in the abduction of Asif.

Upon receiving credible intelligence regarding the movement of the abductee to another location, Rajanpur Police launched a targeted raid. A heavy exchange of fire took place between the police and the criminals during the operation.

The spokesperson said that due to the timely and strategic response by the police, the criminals were forced to flee, leaving the abducted person Asif behind.

The victim was recovered unharmed and reunited with the family, who expressed gratitude to Rajanpur Police for their swift action.

Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, appreciated the efforts of Rajanpur Police and commended the team for the safe recovery.

District Police Officer Rajanpur, Farooq Amjad, informed that search operations are ongoing in various parts of the region to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

