ANP pays tribute to late Senator, Haji Adeel

Senior Central Vice President Awami National Party (ANP), Ameer Haider Hoti Thursday paid tribute to former Senator, late Haji Muhammad Adeel and said that his struggle for protection of provincial rights would always be remembered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Senior Central Vice President Awami National Party (ANP), Ameer Haider Hoti Thursday paid tribute to former Senator, late Haji Muhammad Adeel and said that his struggle for protection of provincial rights would always be remembered.

In a message in connection with death anniversary of late Haji Adeel, he said that our province is indebted to him for his lifelong stance that paved way for protection of provincial rights.

He said that late Haji Adeel never deviated from his principles whether it was 18th amendment or National Finance Commission Award. He said that vacuum created by his death would never be fulfilled.