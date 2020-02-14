Anti-polio awareness walk

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :An awareness walk about anti-polio drive was held here on Friday.

Secretary District Regional Transport Authority Zamir Hussain led the walk which started from the City Transport terminal and ended at the same point after passing through various roads while a large number of people participated in the walk.

A three-day anti-polio drive in the district will start from February 17 (Monday).