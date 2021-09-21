Anti-polio campaign in full swing

The five-day anti-polio campaign, which began in all Tehsils and towns of the district entered into its 2nd day on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The five-day anti-polio campaign, which began in all Tehsils and towns of the district entered into its 2nd day on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Authority, Dr Faiza Kanwal informed APP that the immunization drive was in full swing under which over 470,000 children have so far been administered polio drops.

She said that 2964 polio teams, 240 health centers and 307 fixed centers, were operating in the district to complete the task of immunization.

She said that polio drops were also being administered at 129 transit points in order to ensure that all children should be immunized coming from outside the district.

The CEO said that standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding COVID-19 were being followed to ensure the safety of polio teams during the drive while the set target to cover 719,000 children would be achieved by September 24.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan inaugurated the national anti-polio drive by administering Polio drops to children at Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) hospital.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the AC said Polio is a National issue and it is the responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country Polio free.

He stressed officials of the health department to keep strict vigilance of polio teams, coverage of refusal cases and ensure the achievement of targets.