Anti-polio Drive In Kasur From August 22

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Anti-polio drive in Kasur from August 22

KASUR, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kasur Fiaz Ahmed Mohal said on Sunday that an integrated programme had been evolved to provide hundred percent cover of polio vaccine to children in the district.

Presiding over a meeting regarding anti-polio drive at his camp office, he said that 706,734 children under five years of age would be administered polio vaccine during the drive starting from August 22 to 26, 2022 in the district.

He said tht 3025 mobile teams, 131 static and 74 transit teams under the supervision of 117 supervisors and 382 area in-charges had been constituted to administer anti-polio drops to children.

The DC directed the health department officers to send polio teams to all areas of the district so that any child may not be missied. He urged the departments concerned to work in coordination for a better result regarding the campaign.

Chief Executive Officer health Dr Azhar Abbas Naqvi, Chief executive officer education Malik Anwar Nadeem, DHO Preventive Service Dr Abdul Qadir, DHO Medical Service Dr Hafizur Rehman, District Coordinator IRMNCH Programme Dr Farrukh Amin, WHO representative Dr Dedar Bakht, programme director Dr Imtiaz Ahmed Aulakh, PMA president Kasur Dr Muhammad Khalid and others attended the meeting.

