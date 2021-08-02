Anti-polio drive kicks off in Jaffarabad district

JAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Jaffarabad Dr Qudratullah Jamali Monday said the local dignitaries and people should administer anti-polio drops to their children up to five years of age to prevent them from contracting a dangerous disease like polio.

He expressed these views while talking to media after inaugurating the polio drive by administering anti-polio drops to a child in Gandakha area.

He also urged people to cooperate with polio teams in order to make successful polio drive saying that corona vaccination would make mandatory for all people so that it could be prevented because it is a dangerous epidemic that has engulfed the whole world if we want to return to our normal life corona vaccine should be given in all cases.

The people should follow the advice of medical experts and physicians regarding their health while they will not listen to rumors, he added.

DHO Dr. Qudratullah Jamali said the polio campaign would be launched in Jaffarabad district like all over the province and added all arrangements for the polio campaign have been completed.

He said at least 137000 children under five year old would be administered anti polio drops in the district while 47 Union Council, 45 transit points 31 fixed points and 360 mobile team were formed for the polio drive.

Polio is a contagious and deadly disease that children up to the age of five need to be vaccinated against polio, said Dr. Qudratullah Jamali.

DHO Jaffarabad said in order to make the school a success; the new generation belonging to every school of thought including parents should play their role in increasing their immunization against polio with permanent disability.

He said that parents should fulfill their national duty by administering drops their newborns against polio and protect their future from permanent disability.

Dr. Qudratullah Jamali of Jaffarabad further said the security of the workers would be ensured in all cases during the polio campaign.