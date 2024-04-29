Open Menu

Anti Polio Drive Starts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Anti polio drive starts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) A week-long round of anti-polio drive commenced here on Monday to administer polio drops

to more than 1.6 million children in the district.

According to a spokesman for the health department, 4,910 teams were deployed for anti polio campaign.

The teams would pay door-to-door visit in addition to ensuring vaccination of children travelling

with their parents and other relatives through bus stands, railway stations, hospitals, etc.

He said that a micro-plan was devised which would be implemented to achieve 100 per cent

target of the campaign.

He said that the monitoring officers were directed strictly to ensure double monitoring of the drive

so as to ensure polio vaccination to all children in the district.

He said that the polio drive would continue up to May 5 (Sunday) and 1.6004 million children up to the age of five years would be administered polio drops.

Related Topics

Polio Visit May Sunday All Million

Recent Stories

Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chin ..

Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Besham arrested

17 minutes ago
 SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assembli ..

SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies

2 hours ago
 Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio fro ..

Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM

2 hours ago
 IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, P ..

IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..

2 hours ago
 Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB ..

Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

4 hours ago
Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on vi ..

Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

1 day ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan