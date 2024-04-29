Anti polio drive starts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) A week-long round of anti-polio drive commenced here on Monday to administer polio drops

to more than 1.6 million children in the district.

According to a spokesman for the health department, 4,910 teams were deployed for anti polio campaign.

The teams would pay door-to-door visit in addition to ensuring vaccination of children travelling

with their parents and other relatives through bus stands, railway stations, hospitals, etc.

He said that a micro-plan was devised which would be implemented to achieve 100 per cent

target of the campaign.

He said that the monitoring officers were directed strictly to ensure double monitoring of the drive

so as to ensure polio vaccination to all children in the district.

He said that the polio drive would continue up to May 5 (Sunday) and 1.6004 million children up to the age of five years would be administered polio drops.