Anti-Polio drive underway

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of District Health Authority Dr Ejaz Ahmed said that the week-long anti-polio campaign, which began in the entire district on February 26 successfully entered into 3th day on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of District Health Authority Dr Ejaz Ahmed said that the week-long anti-polio campaign, which began in the entire district on February 26 successfully entered into 3th day on Wednesday.

Under the drive, he said, over 400,000 children had so far administered the polio vaccine while the set target to cover 786,877 children would be achieved by March 3.

He informed that 4,168 teams including 3,675 mobile teams, 870 area incharges,330 fixed points and 245 Union Council medical officers were participating in the drive.

He added that children were also immunized at 163 transit points in the district.

The CEO said that staff deployed for the campaign had been instructed that no negligence would be tolerated.