Appointed as AIG Training

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Thursday issued transfer and posting orders of one police officer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Thursday issued transfer and posting orders of one police officer.

According to the notification, awaiting Tanveer Ahmad Tahir has been posted as AIG Training Central Police Office Punjab at vacant post.

More Stories From Pakistan

