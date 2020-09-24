Appointed As AIG Training
Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 07:55 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Thursday issued transfer and posting orders of one police officer
According to the notification, awaiting Tanveer Ahmad Tahir has been posted as AIG Training Central Police Office Punjab at vacant post.