Archealogy Directorate, Wapda Preserve Historical Rock Carvings In Upper Kohistan

Fri 16th October 2020 | 02:59 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate of Archeology and WAPDA have preserved the historical rock carvings at Shatyal in Upper Kohistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate of Archeology and WAPDA have preserved the historical rock carvings at Shatyal in Upper Kohistan.

According to Spokesperson of sports, Tourism, Museums and Archeology Department, the joint efforts have saved these rock carvings being submerged in water and now developmental works i.e.

fencing, establishment of open air museum and tourist Information center have started with financial assistance from Dasu hydro project.

These were1800 years old rock carvings on Karakuram Highway (KKH), the ancient silk route. This route was used by invaders, traders and religious travellers.

People from China and Central Asia used to come to see Gandhara Civilization by using ancient KKH.

The spokesman said this meant that the concept of CPEC was conceived almost 2000 years ago,adding we had strong cultural, economic and religious connections with China.

