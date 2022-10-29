UrduPoint.com

Army, Frontier Corps Continue Relief Efforts In Flood-hit Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2022 | 09:35 PM

Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps Balochistan, in support of the civil administration, continue carrying out relief and rehabilitation operations in the areas hit by the devastating floods

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps Balochistan, in support of the civil administration, continue carrying out relief and rehabilitation operations in the areas hit by the devastating floods.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Balochistan, in a handout issued here on Saturday, said Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps were supporting civil administration to provide relief to the flood victims.

It said that during the last 24 hours, as many ration packets, water bottles, edibles including tea leaves, oil, rice and sugar, and blankets, mosquito nets, warm clothes, and hygiene kits were distributed in the flood-hit districts.

"A total of 14 free medical camps were organized by Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan, PDMA and welfare organizations during the last 24 hours to control epidemics and other diseases in the flood-affected districts, in which 1440 patients were treated.

The ISPR handout further noted that efforts were afoot to restore the damaged infrastructure.

