Army, Frontier Corps continue relief operation for facilitating flood victims

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps, Balochistan, in support with the civil administration are engaged in relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims in flood-affected areas of Balochistan.

As many as 13 relief camps were operational in the flood-affected areas including Kohlu, Bolan, Sibi, Jafarabad, Nasirabad, Sahabatpur and Jhal Magsi where 13,721 flood victims were being provided with cooked food, ration and medical treatment, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Ration packets were also being delivered through helicopters to the flood-affected areas.

During the last 24 hours, 1175 packets of ration, 25266 bottles of water, 11216 kg of food items including flour, edible oil, rice, tea and sugar etc were distributed in Bolan, Khuzdar, Awaran, Jafarabad, Nasirabad, Jhal Magsi and Sohbatpur areas. While 8633 kg of other items including warm clothes, mosquito nets, soap and other daily essential items were distributed to the deserving people in the area.

Under the supervision of Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan, six collection points were active in Quetta for the relief of flood victims so that timely assistance could be provided to the deserving people.

A series of free medical camps were being held in the flood affected districts to protect people from infectious diseases.

During the last 24 hours, 58 free medical camps were organized by Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan and PDMA in which 6316 patients were treated and free medicines were provided.

Efforts were being made to restore the means of transportation. All the highways of Balochistan have been fully opened for traffic. While the National Highway Authority, Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan, Pakistan Coast Guard and civil administration were busy to maintain the flow of traffic on national highways.

The train operation which was suspended due to flood has also been partially restored. The process of draining water from flood affected areas was also underway. Water has been drained from most of the low-lying areas of Suhbatpur.

Provincial government, Pakistan Army, civil administration and other welfare organizations were taking full measures to help the flood victims and utilizing all-out resources to solve the problems of the distressed people.