Arrangements being finalised for by-election in NA-108 Faisalabad

Arrangements are being finalised for holding by-elections in NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII) on April 30 in a peaceful and transparent manner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ):Arrangements are being finalised for holding by-elections in NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII) on April 30 in a peaceful and transparent manner.

In a media briefing, Returning Officer Sarmad Hassan said on Monday that the total number of voters in the constituency was 511,587 including 273,032 males and 238,555 females. He said that tentatively 354 polling stations had been established in the constituency both for male and female voters. He said that five candidates had submitted their nomination papers for the by-election, but nomination papers of one candidate had been rejected.

Names of the remaining four candidates are: Tahir Pervez (PML-N), Khurram Shahzad (Pakistani Nazriati Party), Sajad Akhtar Qadri (TLP) and Farrukh Habib (PTI). However, the final list of contesting candidates would be published on April 7.

He said that all polling stations have been designed to provide ease to voters and the maximum distance that a polling station could have was 2 kilometre. He said that strict security measures would be taken on the polling stations on the election day.