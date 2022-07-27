Arshad Ayub inaugurates SDC Khanpur

KP Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan on Wednesday formally inaugurated the Service Delivery Center (SDC) for computerization of land records at office of assistant commissioner Khanpur

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :KP Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan on Wednesday formally inaugurated the Service Delivery Center (SDC) for computerization of land records at office of assistant commissioner Khanpur.

He said that the establishment of a service delivery centre was to provide relief to the people of Tehsil Khanpur and they could avail all facilities regarding the revenue department under one roof.

The minister further said that the people of Khanpur would be to get their land related issues solved under one roof, adding that the promise made by the KP government to its people had been fulfilled.

Arshad said that the citizens would be able to get duty transfers and other land documents with one click.

It is pertinent to mention that the tehsil has 15 Patwar circles, a total of 87 villages, a total area of 86,374 acres with a population of 170,616 people.

The registration has been done while the rest of the work will be completed by December this year.

In-charge SDC told media persons that computerization of the land record of 51 villages was complete, while that of the remaining villages and areas was in progress and would be completed by August.

Earlier, the provincial minister inspected the Service Delivery Center and the computerized records during a meeting with the officers concerned and the finance department. He instructed the officials to provide all possible help to visitors.

Deputy Commissioner Haripur Fawad Khan, Assistant Commissioner Khanpur Dr Wajad Ali, Deputy Director Noor Ali Khan, Director IT Akbar Zaman, Additional Deputy Commissioner Imran Khan Jadoon were also present.