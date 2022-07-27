UrduPoint.com

Arshad Ayub Inaugurates SDC Khanpur

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2022 | 08:45 PM

Arshad Ayub inaugurates SDC Khanpur

KP Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan on Wednesday formally inaugurated the Service Delivery Center (SDC) for computerization of land records at office of assistant commissioner Khanpur

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :KP Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan on Wednesday formally inaugurated the Service Delivery Center (SDC) for computerization of land records at office of assistant commissioner Khanpur.

He said that the establishment of a service delivery centre was to provide relief to the people of Tehsil Khanpur and they could avail all facilities regarding the revenue department under one roof.

The minister further said that the people of Khanpur would be to get their land related issues solved under one roof, adding that the promise made by the KP government to its people had been fulfilled.

Arshad said that the citizens would be able to get duty transfers and other land documents with one click.

It is pertinent to mention that the tehsil has 15 Patwar circles, a total of 87 villages, a total area of 86,374 acres with a population of 170,616 people.

The registration has been done while the rest of the work will be completed by December this year.

In-charge SDC told media persons that computerization of the land record of 51 villages was complete, while that of the remaining villages and areas was in progress and would be completed by August.

Earlier, the provincial minister inspected the Service Delivery Center and the computerized records during a meeting with the officers concerned and the finance department. He instructed the officials to provide all possible help to visitors.

Deputy Commissioner Haripur Fawad Khan, Assistant Commissioner Khanpur Dr Wajad Ali, Deputy Director Noor Ali Khan, Director IT Akbar Zaman, Additional Deputy Commissioner Imran Khan Jadoon were also present.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Progress Haripur Khanpur August December Media All Government Click Fawad Khan

Recent Stories

PCGA demands compensation of cotton crop, ginning ..

PCGA demands compensation of cotton crop, ginning factories' loss caused by natu ..

59 seconds ago
 Martinez completes transfer from Ajax to Man Utd f ..

Martinez completes transfer from Ajax to Man Utd for 56.7 million

1 minute ago
 Chiltan Community Foundation organizes blood camp ..

Chiltan Community Foundation organizes blood camp for thalassemia, cancer patie ..

1 minute ago
 Administrator directs to ensure sanitation, cleanl ..

Administrator directs to ensure sanitation, cleanliness services during Muharram ..

5 minutes ago
 Jiskani assumes charge as new DIG Sukkur

Jiskani assumes charge as new DIG Sukkur

5 minutes ago
 Resources being utilized to provide relief to peop ..

Resources being utilized to provide relief to people in rain hit areas of Jhal M ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.