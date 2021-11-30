UrduPoint.com

Artist Suffering From Cerebral Palsy Presents Portraits To PM Imran Khan

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 12:44 PM

Artist suffering from cerebral palsy presents portraits to PM Imran Khan

Umer Jaral, a talented artist suffering from cerebral palsy presented Prime Minister Imran Khan his self-painted portraits on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Umer Jaral, a talented artist suffering from cerebral palsy presented Prime Minister Imran Khan his self-painted portraits on Tuesday.

The wheelchair-bound artist, 34, despite his neurological disorders that affect the movement of muscles, made the paintings out of his fondness for Imran Khan.

PM Khan lauded the artwork of Umer Jaral and termed him a symbol of motivation and inspiration for others.

Suffering from cerebral palsy at birth, Umer Jaral has been making paintings since the age of 12.

The disease, according to the brother of Jaral, has the probability of making the patient bed-ridden in the next few years.

