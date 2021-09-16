UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi Paid Homage To The Prominent Poet Naqash Kazmi

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 05:34 PM

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi paid homage to the prominent poet Naqash Kazmi

Friends, colleagues and admirers remember revolutionary and progressive poet Naqash Kazmi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th September, 2021) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized an event to pay tribute to the late poet Naqash Kazmi, the event took place in the Jaun Elia Lawn and was moderated by the chairperson of the literary committee of the Arts Council DR. Ambreen Haseeb Amber.

Addressing the event President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah said, Niqash Kazmi, has left no stone unturned in the service of literature. His name will remain alive in every corner & brick of the Arts Council. He said that Mr. Kazmi was the chairman of the literary committee of the Arts Council for 17 years; he was emotionally connected with the council.

Reminiscing Naqash, his son Dr. Danish said “My father had a different personality he taught us to respect others and to spread love & peace, he guided us that how to react in difficult times and how to handle the situations. I would like to thank Ahmed Shah, Aijaz Farooqi, who stood with us in our bad times.

Rizwan Siddiqui said Ahmed Shah has done a great job for the artists, writers, painters, and film stars by doing their condolence references after the demise where people can recall their memories and share joy and sorrows.

Remembering Naqash Kazmi Dr. Fatima Hassain said that Mr. Kazmi was a great poet and a great man, he knew how to make good relations. Prof. Anis Zaidi said that Niqash Kazmi was one of the people who promoted humanitarian forces and oppressed people in his poetry and he always tried to spread the message of knowledge.

“Naqash quality was to treat everyone with the same love and generosity, he never reacted on someone, and he was very sincere towards his relationships,” said Rashid Noor

Aqeel Abbas Jafari said that Naqash Kazmi was an excellent moderator; he was the chairman of the literary committee of the Arts Council for a long time and continued to serve for the promotion of literature as long as he lived.

Senior television artist Iqbal Lateef said, Naqash was a very loving and caring man, he will be missed. Kazmi’s student Mansoor Sahir said, he was a wonderful person inside out, he used to teach me the sensitive aspects of poetry with so much love and affection, I pray for his soul. Owais Adeeb Ansari, Abdul Basit, Jawed Hassan, Irfan Abdi, and others also expressed their views on the occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Film And Movies Student Job Rashid Man Same Event TV Share Love

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions rea ..

Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions reach AED 5.5 billion

21 minutes ago
 83,410 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

83,410 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

21 minutes ago
 Boris Johnson receives Mohamed bin Zayed

Boris Johnson receives Mohamed bin Zayed

21 minutes ago
 DEWA wins two awards at Global Continual Improveme ..

DEWA wins two awards at Global Continual Improvement &amp; Innovation Symposium ..

36 minutes ago
 Four People Detained In Case Related to Threats to ..

Four People Detained In Case Related to Threats to Synagogue in Germany - Author ..

44 minutes ago
 UAE, Estonia sign MoU to establish joint business ..

UAE, Estonia sign MoU to establish joint business council

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.