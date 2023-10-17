Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Tuesday said it was almost 10th day that Israel was continuously doing bombardment on Palestine and particularly on Gaza causing causalities of innocent people of all ranks including women, children and civilians

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Tuesday said it was almost 10th day that Israel was continuously doing bombardment on Palestine and particularly on Gaza causing causalities of innocent people of all ranks including women, children and civilians.

Talking to media persons, he said due to inhuman policies of Israel, the Palestinian people were suffering from shortage of food, water, medicines and other necessities of life adding that trucks carrying relief goods were queuing at the border of Egypt but, Israel was not giving permission to enter them in the territory.

Ashrafi urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to take a solid stance on the issue of Palestine in its meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

He said Pakistan’s Foreign Affairs Minister Ambassador Jalil Abbas Jillani was leaving for OIC’s meeting expressing hope that he would make significant development on this issue.

He said the Muslim world should not be silent spectator anymore and devise an effective strategic plan to deal with this long-standing issue with collective efforts in letter and spirit on permanent basis.

He said the entire Muslim Ummah was united under the leadership of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as it the centric point of all faithful around the world and moreover, it was at the helm of affairs of the OIC.

Ashrafi lamented that in the United Nations Security Council, the resolution presented by Russia could not be passed as it aimed to stop the war between Palestine and Israel on the humanitarian grounds.

He said it was a good omen that Russia and China were standing by the stance of Muslim countries on the issue of Palestine.

He further said the United States (US) President Joe Biden was making an extraordinary wartime visit to Israel this week as he sought to demonstrate staunch support for the country.

Beside other Muslim leadership, he appreciated the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman for demanding to stop the Israel’s aggression on Palestine in his recent meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Ashrafi proposed that besides repenting on our sins, we must seek the help of Allah Almighty and extend all possible support to our war-stricken brothers in Palestine in accordance with available resources.

He appreciated the Pakistan government for expressing its intention to dispatch relief goods to Palestine urging it to take up the Palestine issue in more effective manners at the international forums.

He informed that Pakistan Ulema Council was organizing a conference to express unity with Palestine here in the federal capital on Wednesday and hoped that their voice would be heard in the corridors of power in the world.