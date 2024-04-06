ASI Maryred In Bajaur Blast: Police
Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2024 | 10:36 PM
An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police was martyred when his vehicle was targeted with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Mamund area of Bajaur district on Saturday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police was martyred when his vehicle was targeted with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Mamund area of Bajaur district on Saturday.
According to police, an improvised explosive device targeted police officials in Lwee Mamund in Bajaur, injuring police sub-inspector and a constable.
Later, the assistant sub inspector, who was critically injured, succumbed to injuries at the hospital.The police collected evidence from the scene and started investigation into the incident.Police cordoned of the area and started search operation.
APP/fam
